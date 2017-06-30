Best NBA free agents still on the market

Best NBA free agents still on the market

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey joke as they talk about the series of trades made to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets from the Clippers during a press conference at Toyota Center, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Houston. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey joke as they talk about the series of trades made to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets from the Millsap opted out of a $21 million contract to return to free agency as an ideal mix of the new power forward style of range shooting with old school toughness and physicality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,419 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC