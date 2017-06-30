Best NBA free agents still on the market

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey joke as they talk about the series of trades made to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets from the Clippers during a press conference at Toyota Center, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Houston. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey joke as they talk about the series of trades made to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets from the Millsap opted out of a $21 million contract to return to free agency as an ideal mix of the new power forward style of range shooting with old school toughness and physicality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.