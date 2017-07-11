Banana Boats and Emoji Wars: The Day DeAndre Jordan Turned Twitter Upside Down

Doubt gave way to signer's remorse, which led to the most epic free-agent heel turn in NBA history-a dizzying about-face that unfurled on social media in a haze of emojis and one fruit-shaped boat excursion. It's been two years since Jordan incited this bedlam, reneging on his agreement with the Mavericks and re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers team he jilted.

