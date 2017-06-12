Worst trade ever: Looking back at Nets-Celtics deal from 2013

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. Worst trade ever: Looking back on '13 draft when Nets went 'all-in' on deal for Celtics' Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Then-GM Billy King and owner Mikhail Prokhorov made splash after hiring Jason Kidd as coach by acquiring aging future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce along with Jason Terry for slew of draft picks and players, but championship-caliber team never materialized.

