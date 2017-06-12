Worst trade ever: Looking back at Net...

Worst trade ever: Looking back at Nets-Celtics deal from 2013

Then-GM Billy King and owner Mikhail Prokhorov made splash after hiring Jason Kidd as coach by acquiring aging future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce along with Jason Terry for slew of draft picks and players, but championship-caliber team never materialized.

