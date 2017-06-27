Woj: Celtics working to land Hayward ...

Woj: Celtics working to land Hayward and George

14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

The Boston Celtics are pursuing an aggressive summer plan of sequencing the signing of free agent Gordon Hayward and relinquishing the assets needed to complete a trade for Paul George, league sources told The Vertical. For salary-cap purposes, Boston wants a Hayward commitment before it can finalize a trade for George and secure the most dynamic free-agent coup in franchise history, league sources said.

