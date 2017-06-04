Will Chris Paul stay with the Los Angeles Clippers?
In recent days, there have been reports of interest from the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles Clippers point guard, Chris Paul . In 2013, Paul signed a five-year deal worth $107 million which is set to expire after this upcoming season.
