Warriors mash home runs at JaVale McGee's softball game in Oakland

Members of the Golden State Warriors had the chance to show off their skills on the diamond on Saturday afternoon as JaVale McGee hosted his third annual charity celebrity softball game benefitting his foundation, #Juglife. Matt Barnes looked like a pro with a bat in his hands, hitting a couple of home runs for Team McGee that traveled well over the shortened fence that actually reached the Coliseum's left field wall.

