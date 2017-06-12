Warriors heavy favorites to repeat as NBA champions
The debate over whether the 2017 Warriors are the greatest basketball team of all time is one that can never truly be settled. But there's no arguing Golden State's place in history at Las Vegas sports books, which opened the Warriors as unprecedented minus-200 favorites to repeat as NBA champions in 2018.
