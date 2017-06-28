Towns Finds Motivation In Snub
A look at the voting results for the 2017 All-NBA teams shows just how close Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was to getting a spot. Only four votes kept Towns from getting the center spot earned by LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.
