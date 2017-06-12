Thompson: Stephen Curry, the Warriors' cornerstone, finds the redemption he sought

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant holds up the NBA Finals trophy after the Warriors 129-120 win for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 12, 2017. Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant gives Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry a hug following the Warriors 129-120 win for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 12, 2017.

