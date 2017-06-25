The Los Angeles Clippers have trouble in paradise
The Los Angeles Clippers have officially had two of their stars, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, opt out of their contracts and become free agents. As of right now, it seems like neither of the two stars have any real intention on returning to the team.
