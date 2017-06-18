The Los Angeles Clippers are in a bad spot for their future
The Los Angeles Clippers are entering a very dark area this offseason, as two of their stars, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, are entering free agency, and do not have a first round pick. There is a very good chance that the Clippers will enter next season as one of the worst teams in the West with some really bad contracts.
