Suns' Dudley has surgery on left toe ligament and bone
Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley has undergone a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months Suns' Dudley has surgery on left toe ligament and bone Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley has undergone a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ughV9i The Suns issued a statement on Tuesday saying Dudley had surgery last Friday and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months. The 31-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games with Phoenix last season.
