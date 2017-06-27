Suns' Dudley has surgery on left toe ...

Suns' Dudley has surgery on left toe ligament and bone

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley has undergone a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months Suns' Dudley has surgery on left toe ligament and bone Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley has undergone a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ughV9i The Suns issued a statement on Tuesday saying Dudley had surgery last Friday and is expected to return to full basketball activities in 3-4 months. The 31-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games with Phoenix last season.

Chicago, IL

