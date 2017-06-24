Sports Briefing: Stolen Plans Might Mean a Win on Race Day for Jimmie Johnson

The crew chief for the driver Jimmie Johnson had his race notes for this weekend's Nascar race at Sonoma Raceway stolen from his rental car, but he said Friday that Johnson may be better off winging it, given his past performances at the California track. The crew chief, Chad Knaus, said the notes were on a laptop that was among the items stolen while he and his wife had dinner Wednesday night in San Francisco.

