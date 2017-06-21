Sources: Spurs open to trading Danny Green
With the NBA draft less than 24 hours away, the Spurs are doing their due diligence in hopes of improving their roster for another championship run next season. League sources have told the Express-News the Spurs are open to trading guard Danny Green, though no deal is close as of yet.
