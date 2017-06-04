Report: Miami Heat unlikely to offer Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap max contracts
The Miami Heat would like to sign Blake Griffin or Paul Millsap, but not at the max contracts they are expected to be offered from several teams this summer. The Miami Heat want to bring back James Johnson and Dion Waiters, but they are first expected to make a run at some bigger name free agents-namely, Gordon Hayward, Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap-according to a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC