Report: Chris Paul signing with Spurs is 'realistic possibility'
It is difficult to imagine Chris Paul taking roughly $50 million less on his next contract by leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is a growing sense of belief that he is giving serious consideration to doing just that. Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com spoke with several NBA players and executives, and the general consensus among them is that Paul could sign with the San Antonio Spurs this summer.
