OKC Thunder In the news: Westbrook's future, Durant loyalty, Christon review
In the news today, pundits begin their speculation on Westbrook's future, Kevin Durant's loyalty is further examined and TI's player reviews continue with Semaj Christon on deck. Expect plenty of trade Westbrook articles as Sam Presti prepares to offer him the Designated Veteran Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thunderous Intentions.
Add your comments below
