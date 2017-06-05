Nevada Basketball: Wolf Pack adds TCU to non-conference schedule
Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports', the Wolf Pack will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday December 8th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The game will be a part of a triple header at the Staples Center that will include St. John's going up against Arizona State and Oklahoma squaring off against USC.
