Nets' dream backcourt duo has been working out in Brooklyn

With J.J. Redick owning a condo in DUMBO, he's arguably the best basketball player in Brooklyn and has been working out with Jeremy Lin. The Nets are hoping to make that a full-time tandem, with two sources telling The Post the team is interested in signing the unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chicago, IL

