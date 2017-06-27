NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Chris Paul tra...

NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Chris Paul traded from Los Angeles Clippers to Houston Rockets

Read more: MassLive.com

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski , All-Star point guard Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first-round pick to LA. The 2018 first-round pick will be top three protected.

Chicago, IL

