NBA Rumors: Lakers legend Jerry West will reportedly join the Clippers as a consultant

The LA Clippers finally have a statue in front of STAPLES Center, even as the team is reportedly set to announce their departure from the building. According to the esteemed Jack McCallum of Sports Illustrated , Jerry West will not return to the Golden State Warriors - where he's spent the last six seasons as a special consultant - and is instead taking "a similar job" with the Clippers.

