NBA Notes: Clippers' Blake Griffin opts out of deal to become free agent

No sooner did the Sixers draft Washington point guard Markelle Fultz on Thursday night than coach Brett Brown started talking about "ballcarriers," a rather curious way to describe NBA playmakers. This came up because Brown long ago said he intended to use Ben Simmons, a 6-10 forward with an unselfish bent, at the point this season a?? an interesting experiment, not only because Simmons missed his entire rookie year with a broken foot but also because other responsibilities would have to be divvied up differently than they are on most teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.