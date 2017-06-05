NBA Free Agents Who Could Receive Une...

NBA Free Agents Who Could Receive Unexpected Max Contracts

10 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

A max deal for Jrue Holiday would most definitely, without question, be a complete surprise...if we didn't have almost a half-year's notice one was in the pipeline. "The [New Orleans] Pelicans are prepared to do a max or near-max deal for Holiday and that salary value may be too rich for other suitors, especially given Holiday's injury history," Steve Kyler wrote in February.

Chicago, IL

