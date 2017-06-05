NBA Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James could join the Lakers in 2018
With the Cleveland Cavaliers down 3-0 on the 2017 NBA Finals despite heroic performances by LeBron James and seemingly little obvious ways to improve the team, it would make sense for "the King" to consider other destinations. Due to little known NBA bylaws that say that any free agent must be connected to the Lakers at some point, we now have to talk about the possibility that James could consider the Lakers.
