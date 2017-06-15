NBA Free Agency: Golden State Warriors will lose depth this offseason
NBA Free Agency: The Golden State Warriors will lose depth this summer as a handful of their free agents could receive more lucrative offers After last season's $24 million salary cap spike , the $7 million increase from 2017 to 2018 is chump change, and will leave the famously deep Golden State Warriors with a more shallow roster. The Warriors will be nearly capped out after re-signing Durant and Curry, This means the team will be able to go over the salary cap only to retain their own free agents, not bring in outside talent.
