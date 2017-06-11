NBA Free Agency: Blake Griffin Could ...

NBA Free Agency: Blake Griffin Could Bring Parity to the East

As LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down his utter dominance of the Eastern Conference, Blake Griffin offers a glimmer of hope if the Boston Celtics can pry him out of Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the prospect of seeing Al Horford and Blake Griffin standing beside each other dominating the Eastern Conference remains a pipe dream.

