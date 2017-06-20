NBA Draft: Sindarius Thornwell select...

NBA Draft: Sindarius Thornwell selected in second round, headed to Los Angeles Clippers

Over the past week numerous mock drafts have had Sindarius Thornwell slipping further and further down the second round, with two mocks completely omitting him from the night's selection. However, fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Thornwell 's camp can take a sigh of relief now that Thornwell is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers .

Chicago, IL

