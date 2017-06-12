Monday Musings: Parity and Dominance

Now that the sweep has been averted, the discussion has died down somewhat on if the Warriors are breaking the NBA. However, assuming that they do win the finals, that will likely be the main topic of conversation throughout the offseason, as it is easy to despair about the future parity of the league when one team has such an absurd collection of talent in comparison to the other 29 teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.