Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from December Nightclub Fight

Golden State Warriors small forward Matt Barnes pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday for his role in a December brawl at a New York City nightclub. TMZ Sports reported Barnes reached an agreement that will see him complete 10 days of community service in exchange for the guilty plea.

