Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from December Nightclub Fight
Golden State Warriors small forward Matt Barnes pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday for his role in a December brawl at a New York City nightclub. TMZ Sports reported Barnes reached an agreement that will see him complete 10 days of community service in exchange for the guilty plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC