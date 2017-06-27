Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty In NYC Nigh...

Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty In NYC Nightclub Brawl Case, Punished

10 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Matt Barnes ain't going to jail for his role in a Dec. nightclub brawl in NYC -- but he will spend some time helping out the community per a plea deal in the case ... TMZ Sports has learned. The Golden State Warriors star appeared in court Tuesday morning where he formally pled guilty to disorderly conduct and in exchange he was sentenced to 10 days of community service.

