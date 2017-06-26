Liberty Links: Cavaliers discussed th...

Liberty Links: Cavaliers discussed three-way trade to bring Paul George to Cleveland

Now that the 2017 NBA Draft has come and gone, the attention has now shifted to seeing where some of the NBA's biggest names will land this summer. After Chicago's Jimmy Butler was dealt on draft night, Indiana's Paul George has become the hottest name on the trading block, while Los Angeles's Chris Paul could be the biggest free agent to change locations this summer.

