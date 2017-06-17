LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Clippers is a real possibility
According to the San Francisco Chronicle 's Bruce Jenkins, people close to James insist that he'll leave Cleveland next summer and that he's particularly interested in living in Los Angeles, California. Those close to James insist that he will opt out of his Cleveland deal next summer and that he's very interested in moving to Los Angeles, where he owns a home, where his kids are enrolled in a private school , and where James' business conglomerate has established a base of operations.
