Lakers News: Clippers to announce plans to leave STAPLES Center

The cross-hallway "rivalry" is over. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Taylor Swift and other beloved figures honored in the rafters at STAPLES Center can rest easy, as their accomplishments will no longer be covered by the arena's insecure little brother franchise, as Vincent Bonsignore of the L.A. Daily News reports that the LA Clippers are closing in on a deal to build a new arena in the city of Inglewood.

