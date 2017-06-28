LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) looks on against the

Clippers agree to trade Chris Paul to Rockets The All-Star point guard played for the Clippers for the past six seasons. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tYsHBL The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a top-three protected 2018 first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the agreement told USA TODAY Sports.

