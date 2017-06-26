Klay has worst dunk ever, but recovers admirably
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson , in China for his shoe brand Anta during the offseason, attempted a 360-degree dunk at a promotional event recently. Klay Thompson reaches out to touch the Larry O'Brien trophy at the Golden State Warriors victory rally in Oakland, Calif.
