Kings select Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox with 5th pick

From left, Markelle Fultz, De'Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell gather with other draft prospects on stage for a group photo before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox poses for photos while walking the red carpet before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.