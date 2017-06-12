Jon Horst named Bucks general manager

Jon Horst named Bucks general manager

Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The search for the Milwaukee Bucks' next general manager took a late turn that on Friday brought an unexpected conclusion to a process that began May 23. Bucks director of basketball operations Jon Horst was officially announced as Milwaukee's new general manager Friday evening. He will be introduced at a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

