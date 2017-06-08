Jerry West on working for Clippers: a I dona t know what that decision is going to bea [report]
Last week, it was reported that the Los Angeles Clippers had reached out to Warriors consultant, and long time LA resident, Jerry West , to gauge his interest in filling a similar role for the Southern California team moving forward. With his contract up this offseason, West has yet to commit to Golden State beyond this year, and reports stated that West was considering the offer to move to the Clippers' front office.
