Jennifer Gould KeilCelebs and athletes love this chef's sweets 0:0

Looking for a sweet way to say Happy Father's Day? Head to East Harlem, where Chef Ayala Donchin, the founder/executive chef of Evelyn's Kitchen and The EK Cafe at 2317 1st Avenue, has been creating private chef services and desserts beloved by the country's top athletes since her days catering desserts to Madison Square Garden. Chris Paul has had her chocolate ganache cupcakes delivered to the set of a GQ cover shoot.
