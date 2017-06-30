Jamal Crawford on new Bull Zach LaVine: 'That's my guy'
It's impressive Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine are on speaking terms after LaVine pranked Crawford into taping a ridiculous public service announcement as Jimmy Kimmel's hidden late-night cameras rolled. "He got me good," Crawford, the current Clippers and former Bulls guard, said of the spot to bring awareness to LaVine's "charity," hilariously called "Children Without Hoverboards."
