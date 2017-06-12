Is Vegas Betting On Gordon Hayward Jumping Ship?
The NBA season might have just concluded, but that doesn't stop Vegas from updating its odds of teams claiming the 2017-2018 NBA championship. To the surprise of no one, the Golden State Warriors are odds on favorites to repeat as champions, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC