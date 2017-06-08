Howard-Cooper: The Night The Warriors Changed Forever
Larry Riley is forever a Golden State Warriors hero for standing firm in June 2009 against the logic they should flip the seventh pick for a veteran and certainly against much of his own roster. Golden State already had the popular Monta Ellis at point guard, Amar'e Stoudemire was a trade possibility after just averaging 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns , and good luck finding many people in the Bay Area who could come within 1,000 miles of picking out Davidson on a map.
