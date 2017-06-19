Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers Hall of Famer Jerry West joins Clippers as consultant Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sJhpCY Jerry West, left, walks out for a news conference with Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations and head coach Doc Rivers to introduce West as an advisor to the Clippers, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. PLAYA VISTA, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.