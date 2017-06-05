Golden rule: Warriors look all-time dominant
The array of scoring capabilities has become astonishing for the Golden State Warriors, dagger after dagger from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The Warriors are so sharply constructed with star power and star role players, all the franchise required was the successful partnership of the core five: Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.
