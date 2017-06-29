Free agency in the NBA looms, adding ...

Free agency in the NBA looms, adding to frenzied offseason

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Case in point: A Utah fan has been lobbying Gordon Hayward to stay with the Jazz, citing a story this week about how the Massachusetts Legislature is aiming to raise taxes on those who make more than $1 million a year. That fan happens to be U.S. Congressional hopeful Tanner Ainge, the son of Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Brady Chub Club 1
See all Los Angeles Clippers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 282,128,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC