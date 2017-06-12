Derrick Walton Jr. works out for Pistons, hoping to increase draft prospects
Derrick Walton Jr. continues to be excluded from most mock drafts but is doing what he can to change that. The 6-1 guard from Michigan raised his profile at the NBA Combine last month and has displayed his skills for nine teams thus far in pre-draft workouts, including the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
