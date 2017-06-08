Derek Fisher's DUI Crash Car Is Registered to Matt Barnes

The SUV that Derek Fisher wrecked over the weekend in his DUI crash is registered to one Matthew K. Barnes ﻿... TMZ Sports has learned. Fisher was driving the white 2015 Cadillac Escalade early Sunday morning when he hit a guard rail on the 101 Freeway in L.A. and flipped it while driving home with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan .

