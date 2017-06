Derek Fisher's DUI Crash Car Is Registered to Matt Barnes

The SUV that Derek Fisher wrecked over the weekend in his DUI crash is registered to one Matthew K. Barnes ... TMZ Sports has learned. Fisher was driving the white 2015 Cadillac Escalade early Sunday morning when he hit a guard rail on the 101 Freeway in L.A. and flipped it while driving home with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.