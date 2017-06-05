Derek Fisher NBA Coach Gets a Car Flipping DUI
Derek Fisher, former NBA coach with the New York Knicks, flipped his vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday morning and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Fisher, 42, who was also a former star player with the Los Angeles Lakers, was driving his 2015 Cadillac with his girlfriend, reality television star Gloria Govan, 32, of "Basketball Wives," when it veered to the left as it approached the Interstate 405 interchange, KTLA-TV reported .
