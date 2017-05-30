Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after car crash

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence after he crashed his car on the freeway in Sherman Oaks, Calif., early Sunday morning. The San Bernardino Sun is reporting that Fisher was riding with one passenger, Gloria Govan, in his 2015 Cadillac at around 3 a.m. when his vehicle overturned.

