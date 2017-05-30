Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after car crash
Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence after he crashed his car on the freeway in Sherman Oaks, Calif., early Sunday morning. The San Bernardino Sun is reporting that Fisher was riding with one passenger, Gloria Govan, in his 2015 Cadillac at around 3 a.m. when his vehicle overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Clippers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|NBA: Derrick Rose lifts Bulls past Cavs (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Tears, anger mark 1st anniversary of SKorean fe... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Brady Chub Club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Clippers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC