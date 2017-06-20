Clippersa Blake Griffin, Chris Paul decide to become free agents
The Clippers organization was dealt a double blow Friday when Chris Paul and Blake Griffin decided to opt out of their contracts to become unrestricted free agents. Griffin has opted out of his contract, while Paul, according to an ESPN report, will wait until the last day, June 29, to make it official.
